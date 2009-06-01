Cocktail Chic: Spirits and Style

© Wendell T. Webber

Floral Tequila

Rosangel, the new hibiscus-infused tequila from Gran Centenario, is aged in old port barrels. Fruity and subtly floral, it’s great in cocktails or for sipping straight. $37 for 750 ml; bevmo.com.

Ice in the Round

Mixologists like using big, round pieces of ice for spirits served straight, because they melt slowly and won’t water down drinks. New York’s Museum of Modern Art sells a Japanese-made tray for mixologist wannabes that produces two-inch-wide spheres. $16 for 2 trays; momastore.org.

Scandinavian Style

Cute Cocktail Tray

Finnish artist Maija Louekari created the ’50s-inspired design on Marimekko’s Kippis tray. $48; marimekkomiami.com.

Citrusy Glasses

(Photo, left) Sagaform’s Juicy glasses, by Swedish designer Lotta Odelius, are bright and cheery. $20 for 4; aplusrstore.com.

Old-School Triple Sec

Made in the Loire since 1834 with Haitian orange peels and Normandy sugar beets, Combier Liqueur d’Orange—the original triple sec—is finally available in the U.S. $40 for 750 ml; combierusa.com.

