Coastal Whites: Top Seafood Matches

2007 txomin etxaniz ($26)

Getaria, a quaint Basque fishing village in northern Spain, is home to Txakoli, light-bodied, crisp and lively effervescent wines like this lime-scented one.

2007 cape mentelle sauvignon blanc sémillon ($18)

This peachy blend from Australia’s Margaret River region is made with grapes grown near the Indian Ocean.

2006 ajello majus grillo catarratto ($10)

Two indigenous grape varieties from Sicily’s southwestern coast are combined to make this bright, nutmeg-spiced white.