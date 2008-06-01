Coastal Whites: Top Seafood Matches

Coastal vineyards around the globe produce remarkably diverse, refreshing whites that pair beautifully with grilled fish. A few favorites:

Megan Krigbaum
June 01, 2008

2007 txomin etxaniz ($26)

Getaria, a quaint Basque fishing village in northern Spain, is home to Txakoli, light-bodied, crisp and lively effervescent wines like this lime-scented one.

2007 cape mentelle sauvignon blanc sémillon ($18)

This peachy blend from Australia’s Margaret River region is made with grapes grown near the Indian Ocean.

2006 ajello majus grillo catarratto ($10)

Two indigenous grape varieties from Sicily’s southwestern coast are combined to make this bright, nutmeg-spiced white.

