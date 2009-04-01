Coastal Chile’s Best Wine Values

Related Content:

Coastal Chile Bottles:

2007 Leyda Classic Sauvignon Blanc ($11)

The Leyda Valley, about five miles from the Pacific Ocean, has recently become known as a source for good cool-climate whites, such as this grassy, lemony Sauvignon.

2007 Terra Andina Reserva Chardonnay ($13)

The northernmost wine region in Chile—the Limarí Valley, which lies about 25 miles off the Pacific Coast—produces the grapes for this spicy, balanced white.

2008 Root: 1 Casablanca Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($13)

Tangy gooseberry notes and a hint of the green pepper that often appears in Sauvignon Blanc define this wine by Casablanca Valley–based Viña Ventisquero.

2008 Montes Classic Series Sauvignon Blanc ($13)

Aurelio Montes, who was one of the first producers to understand the cool, coastal Casablanca Valley’s potential for Sauvignon Blanc, is the guiding hand behind this lightly herbal, citrusy white.

2007 Errazuriz Estate Chardonnay ($14)

Honey-lemon aromas and a silky texture characterize this Chardonnay, from a terrific vintage for whites in coastal Chile. A third of the wine is fermented and aged in oak, giving it extra texture and depth.

2007 Casa Lapostolle Casa Chardonnay ($13)

The Casablanca Valley’s cool ocean breezes help keep this Chardonnay graceful and savory, its pear and peach fruit lifted by sweet French oak.

2007 Cono Sur Visión Sauvignon Blanc ($15)

Passion fruit and grapefruit zest—and environmentally friendly winemaking—are the hallmarks of this brisk white.