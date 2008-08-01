Cleanfish’s Sustainably Farmed And Wild-Caught Fish

Suzuki Mulloway: Australia

Raised without any chemicals or antibiotics on a farm in southern Australia, this sea bass species is exceptionally moist. Chef John Cuevas pan-sears this versatile fish with charred citrus and ginger at Montage Laguna Beach in California.

Fisherman’s Daughter Wild Sonora Coast Shrimp: Mexico

This operation in the Sea of Cortez has minimized its bycatch by half, to roughly five or 10 pounds for each pound of its shrimp. Chef Scott Howard at the Left Bank in Larkspur, California, sautés the extra-plump shrimp with a garlicky tomato sauce.

Texas Redfish: United States

Overfished during the blackened-redfish craze of the ’80s, the species is being revived by a Texas farm that uses water from the Gulf of Mexico for its hatcheries, then pumps it back cleaner. Chef Brandon McGlamery pan-sears this fish at Luma on Park in Winter Park, Florida.

Laughing Bird Caribbean White Shrimp: Belize

Farmed using recycled pond water, these firm, buttery-tasting, sweet shrimp are never frozen; instead, they’re chilled moments after they’re caught. The shrimp are poached in a clam sauce at Alain Ducasse’s restaurant, Adour, in New York City.

Plus: