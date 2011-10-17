Classic vs. Modern Recipes

Looking for the perfect biscuit, burger or beef stew? Here are 12 amazing classic recipes, plus fresh and fantastic variations that are sure to become new standards.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Classic

All-American Hamburgers with Red Onion Compote

Modern

Double-Pork, Double-Cheese Burgers

Classic

Bakewell Cream Biscuits

Modern

Savory Cranberry-Walnut Biscuits

Classic

Balsamic Caesar Salad

Modern

Caesar Salad with Meatballs

Classic

Macaroni and Cheese with Buttery Crumbs

Modern

Three-Cheese Mini Macs

Classic

Beef Stew in Red Wine Sauce

Modern

Beef Stew with Red Currant Jelly and Cream

Classic

Slow-Cooker Sour Cream Cheesecake

Modern

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Classic

Veal-and-Mushroom Meat Loaf with Bacon

Modern

Meat Loaf Stuffed with Prosciutto and Spinach

Classic

Brioche French Toast with Fresh Berry Compote

Modern

Peanut Butter Crunch French Toast

Classic

Perfect Pizza Margherita

Modern

Chickpea Flour Pizza with Tomato and Parmesan

Classic

Roast Chicken

Modern

Roast Chicken with Grapes, Chestnuts and Tarragon Butter

Classic

Herbed Potato Salad

Modern

Roasted Sweet Potato and Okra Salad

Classic

Sticky Barbecued Beef Ribs

Modern

Chinese-Style Ribs with Guava Barbecue Sauce

