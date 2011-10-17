Classic vs. Modern Recipes

Looking for the perfect biscuit, burger or beef stew? Here are 12 amazing classic recipes, plus fresh and fantastic variations that are sure to become new standards.
Classic
All-American Hamburgers with Red Onion Compote
Modern
Double-Pork, Double-Cheese Burgers
Classic
Modern
Savory Cranberry-Walnut Biscuits
Classic
Modern
Classic
Macaroni and Cheese with Buttery Crumbs
Modern
Classic
Modern
Beef Stew with Red Currant Jelly and Cream
Classic
Slow-Cooker Sour Cream Cheesecake
Modern
Classic
Veal-and-Mushroom Meat Loaf with Bacon
Modern
Meat Loaf Stuffed with Prosciutto and Spinach
Classic
Brioche French Toast with Fresh Berry Compote
Modern
Peanut Butter Crunch French Toast
Classic
Modern
Chickpea Flour Pizza with Tomato and Parmesan
Classic
Modern
Roast Chicken with Grapes, Chestnuts and Tarragon Butter
Classic
Modern
Roasted Sweet Potato and Okra Salad
Classic
Modern