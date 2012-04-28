Classic Breakfast Recipes

Plus:

"My dad grew up on corned beef hash," says Colby Garrelts, an F&W Best New Chef 2005. Chances are, that hash wasn't made from prized Japanese wagyu beef. But at Bluestem—the Kansas City, Missouri, restaurant Garrelts owns with his pastry-chef wife, Megan—the hash is haute, and so are the other brunch dishes. As Megan says, "Breakfast is huge in the Midwest, but we use better ingredients, better technique—and bigger biscuits." The two share their best dishes in the just-released Bluestem cookbook, and F&W streamlines the most delightful brunch recipes here, skipping laborious methods but keeping the honest flavors intact.

Chef Way Colby Garrelts brines expensive wagyu for the homemade corned beef he uses in his tomato-rich, chunky hash.

Easy Way Home cooks can buy corned beef from the deli counter and cut it into thick pieces for this hash.

Chef Way At Bluestem, Megan Garrelts stuffs her French toast with more than 10 ingredients.

Easy Way The home version of Bluestem's French toast has just pecans, applesauce and raisins in the filling.

Chef Way Megan Garrelts needs at least two days to make the rolls. She heats and serves them in mini cast-iron skillets.

Easy Way Baking these cinnamon rolls in big batches makes the effort worth it—they take time but are so satisfying.

