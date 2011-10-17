C l a s s e s E x p e d i t i o n s H o t e l s N e w s

Grand Hotels

Five new lodgings that cater to epicurean guests: the Serrano in San Francisco; the Hotel Monaco in Salt Lake City; two more W hotels, The Court and The Tuscany, in Manhattan; and the sprawling Resort at Summerlin outside Las Vegas.

Take Me to the River

White water and red wines are the stars of two expeditions this month from Idaho's Salmon River Outfitters. Spend days shooting the rapids and nights sampling West Coast vintages with dinner ($1,295 for six days; 800-346-6204).

Buzz

Now you can entertain like a studio head: invite friends to a movie at a hotel screening room. London's One Aldwych has a private dining area next to its theater; Manhattan's Envoy Club offers a bar in the back row; and tiny Mosquito Blue in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, runs films under a thatched roof.

Water Music

The QE2 launches the Newport Jazz Festival at Sea. Expect Sixties jazz pioneer Dave Brubeck, and swinging dinner music (800-7-CUNARD).

O Canada!

Downtown Toronto, hosts the fourth annual Festival of Beer, August 6-8. The handiwork of 150 local breweries will be poured for the benefit of a crowd expected to reach 15,000 (416-43-EVENT).

Classroom with a View

Phoenix chef Jeffrey Beeson loves the garden at his restaurant, Different Pointe of View, so much that he wants to share it with you: he's giving cooking classes that make use of what he grows ($65; 602-863-0912).