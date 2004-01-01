Greg Patent, the author of Baking in America, admits that whenever he makes this light citrus chiffon cake, he always watches through the oven window to see it "go puff." Adding beaten egg whites to the batter gives it a soufflé-like lift and also helps keep the cake supermoist without adding any extra fat. That's why this recipe, which is flavored with lemon, orange, lime and grapefruit, is both delicious and healthy.