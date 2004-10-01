Circular Logic | Napa Valley round kitchen

When Melinda and Ralph Mendelson, whose Pedregal Vineyards in Napa Valley produces grapes for Ramey Wine Cellars, built an addition on their house, they chose a striking design. It included a round kitchen with a butcher-block island in the center. But the shape posed unusual problems. For example, the room is bordered by curved counters, but it was difficult to construct concave cabinets. The Mendelsons faceted them instead, to create the illusion of a curve. The 25-foot-high ceiling made it hard to find a hood for the Wolf cooktop ($2,375; 800-332-9513). Eventually the Mendelsons ordered a custom copper model ($12,000 and up from Copperworks; 707-762-5530).

Warming drawer

The 24-inch Thermador is conveniently located under the Wolf cooktop. DETAILS $970; 800-656-9226.

Ovens

The two Thermadors were installed in the wallbecause Melinda's quite tall. DETAILS $3,600 for the pair; 800-656-9226.

Refrigerator

The Sub-Zero Over-Under fridge is custom-paneled in Douglas fir. DETAILS From $5,000; 800-222-7820.

Shelves

The curved glass shelves hang from the ceiling on cables.

Countertops and backsplash

Cutting the green granite into arcs left lots of extra stone, so the pieces left over from the counters were used to tile a tabletop. The Mendelsons wanted a granite backsplash, but it was too hard to craft the proper curve. They chose stainless steel instead.

Beverage fridge

A Sub-Zero 245 under-counter refrigerator stores drinks beneath the barware shelves. DETAILS From $1,650; 800-222-7820.

Bar sink

The Elkay LCGR2552 doubles as a prep sink. DETAILS From $610; 630-572-3192.

Cabinets

The cabinets are made of vertical grain Douglas fir.

Dishwasher

The Bosch dishwasher is extra quiet. DETAILS $950; 800-944-2904.

Flooring

Stained slate gray, the concrete floors mimic the stone path outside.

Television

The Mitsubishi TV swivels on a Lucasey stand. DETAILS From $80; 800-LUCASEY.