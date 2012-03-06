Celebrate Mexico’s Cinco de Mayo holiday with a festive dinner. Start with tortilla chips and chef Rick Bayless’s simple, 20-minute dip of melted cheese flavored with tomatoes, chiles, onion and a hit of tequila. Then, move on to classic tacos al pastor, made with incredibly delicious grilled pork that gets flavor from a marinade of citrus juice, cola and three kinds of chiles. Finish with an inventive trio of melon granitas, inspired by a popular Mexican snack—salt- and chile-sprinkled fruit. © Frances Janisch

Queso Fundido al Tequila

Rick Bayless’s simple, 20-minute dip of melted cheese flavored with tomatoes, chiles, onion and a hit of tequila is just the thing to satisfy a sudden craving for something warm, salty and gooey. © Quentin Bacon

Main Course

Tacos al Pastor

“Tacos, whiskey, hillbilly music”—that’s the promise of Chicago’s Big Star, where famed chef Paul Kahan serves classic tacos—like the exceptional grilled-pork one here—that are impressively fresh.

Side

Black Beans and Rice

Dessert

Melon Granita Trio

In Mexico, fruit often gets sprinkled with salt and chile powder and eaten as a snack. Michel Algazi and Roni Goldbert, the founders of Palapa Azul, a company that sells fruit bars, sorbet and ice cream, grew up eating these spicy-sweet treats. Their watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe granitas, accented with cinnamon and cayenne, recall that childhood favorite. Get more Cinco de Mayo dessert ideas here.

