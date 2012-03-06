The May 5 holiday that celebrates Mexico’s victory over France in the 1862 Battle of Puebla is just the latest, greatest excuse to make irresistible recipes for entertaining, like tomato-poblano guacamole and enchiladas suizas.
Cinco de Mayo Celebration Menu
Celebrate Mexico’s Cinco de Mayo holiday with a festive dinner. Start with tortilla chips and chef Rick Bayless’s simple, 20-minute dip of melted cheese flavored with tomatoes, chiles, onion and a hit of tequila. Then, move on to classic tacos al pastor, made with incredibly delicious grilled pork that gets flavor from a marinade of citrus juice, cola and three kinds of chiles. Finish with an inventive trio of melon granitas, inspired by a popular Mexican snack—salt- and chile-sprinkled fruit.© Frances Janisch
Cinco de Mayo Appetizers
Queso Fundido al Tequila
Rick Bayless’s simple, 20-minute dip of melted cheese flavored with tomatoes, chiles, onion and a hit of tequila is just the thing to satisfy a sudden craving for something warm, salty and gooey. © Quentin Bacon
Main Course
Tacos al Pastor
“Tacos, whiskey, hillbilly music”—that’s the promise of Chicago’s Big Star, where famed chef Paul Kahan serves classic tacos—like the exceptional grilled-pork one here—that are impressively fresh.
Side
Dessert
Melon Granita Trio
In Mexico, fruit often gets sprinkled with salt and chile powder and eaten as a snack. Michel Algazi and Roni Goldbert, the founders of Palapa Azul, a company that sells fruit bars, sorbet and ice cream, grew up eating these spicy-sweet treats. Their watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe granitas, accented with cinnamon and cayenne, recall that childhood favorite. Get more Cinco de Mayo dessert ideas here.
