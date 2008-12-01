Christmas Cookies from Baking’s Biggest Talents: Nick Malgieri

Inventing a truly great cookie requires a kind of genius. Baking talent Nick Malgieri shares some of his best Christmas cookies with Food & Wine.

Kate Heddings
December 01, 2008

Nick Malgieri, director of baking at New York City’s Institute of Culinary Education and author of nine cookbooks, is no-nonsense about cooking technique: “I like to eliminate the unnecessary. There’s just so much overcomplicating—it really doesn’t have to be that way.” His latest cookbook, The Modern Baker, reflects this philosophy, as do his streamlined recipes, such as spectacular gingersnap cookies sandwiched with lemon cream and airy, pistachio-topped coconut meringues, which require just 20 minutes of prep before they go into the oven.

Plus:

Holiday Cookies by Cindy Mushet

Holiday Cookies by Jacques Torres

Holiday Cookies by Flo Braker

Holiday Cookies by Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito

Holiday Cookie Decorating Party

