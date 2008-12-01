Christmas Cookies from Baking’s Biggest Talents: Matt Lewis & Renato Poliafito

When Baked opened in 2005, Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito made Brooklyn’s edgy Red Hook a destination for homey but modern desserts, like a chocolate cake flavored with malt from a local brewer. Lewis and Poliafito have a personal weakness for cookies (they snack on them all day) like minty chocolate thumbprints and cinnamon “spritzes.” The cookie chapter in their new cookbook, Baked, is full of more divine recipes.

The Best Holiday Cookies

Plus:

Holiday Cookies by Cindy Mushet

Holiday Cookies by Jacques Torres

Holiday Cookies by Nick Malgieri

Holiday Cookies by Flo Braker

Holiday Cookie Decorating Party