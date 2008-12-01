Christmas Cookies from Baking’s Biggest Talents: Matt Lewis & Renato Poliafito

Inventing a truly great cookie requires a kind of genius. Baking talents Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito share some of their best Christmas cookies with Food & Wine.
When Baked opened in 2005, Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito made Brooklyn’s edgy Red Hook a destination for homey but modern desserts, like a chocolate cake flavored with malt from a local brewer. Lewis and Poliafito have a personal weakness for cookies (they snack on them all day) like minty chocolate thumbprints and cinnamon “spritzes.” The cookie chapter in their new cookbook, Baked, is full of more divine recipes.
