Christmas Cookies from Baking’s Biggest Talents: Flo Braker

Inventing a truly great cookie requires a kind of genius. Baking talent Flo Braker shares some of her best Christmas cookies with Food & Wine.

Kate Heddings
December 01, 2008

“I’m part witch when it comes to baking,” says Flo Braker, author of four books and a teacher for more than 30 years. “I bake late, late in the night. The grandkids are asleep, the phones don’t ring and there are no interruptions…it’s just me in the kitchen.” A master of classic American desserts, she’s also an innovator who glazes flaky espresso shortbread bars with sticky butterscotch and rethinks holiday flavors (cinnamon, allspice, clove, hazelnut, chocolate) to create a stellar sandwich cookie. Her new Baking For All Occasions reveals her wisdom and creativity.

slideshow The Best Holiday Cookies

Plus:

Holiday Cookies by Cindy Mushet

Holiday Cookies by Cindy Mushet

Holiday Cookies by Jacques Torres

Holiday Cookies by Jacques Torres

Holiday Cookies by Nick Malgieri

Holiday Cookies by Nick Malgieri

Holiday Cookies by Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito

Holiday Cookies by Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito

Holiday Cookie Decorating Party

Holiday Cookie Decorating Party

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up