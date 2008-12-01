Christmas Cookies from Baking’s Biggest Talents: Cindy Mushet

Inventing a truly great cookie requires a kind of genius. Baking talent Cindy Mushet shares some of her best Christmas cookies with Food & Wine.

Kate Heddings
December 01, 2008

“I’ve made every mistake in the book, which is hard to admit, but it’s why I’m a good teacher,” says pastry chef Cindy Mushet, an instructor at the Seattle-based store Sur La Table. The Art & Soul of Baking proves she’s a great teacher, with precise directions for making sweets like her lovely “roll-and-cut” sugar cookies and her vanilla crescent cookies. But although her instructions are meticulous, her overall attitude is strikingly low-key: “Hey, it’s food, not world peace.”

slideshow The Best Holiday Cookies

Plus:

Holiday Cookies by Jacques Torres

Holiday Cookies by Jacques Torres

Holiday Cookies by Nick Malgieri

Holiday Cookies by Nick Malgieri

Holiday Cookies by Flo Braker

Holiday Cookies by Flo Braker

Holiday Cookies by Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito

Holiday Cookies by Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito

Holiday Cookie Decorating Party

Holiday Cookie Decorating Party

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up