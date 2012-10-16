Christmas Cookies from Baking's Biggest Talents

Inventing a truly great cookie requires a kind of genius. The men and women on below all have that mega-talent, and each has a terrific new cookbook as well. They share some of their best Christmas cookies with Food & Wine.
Photo © Quentin Bacon.
Holiday Cookies by Cindy Mushet
Holiday Cookies by Jacques Torres
When Jacques Torres opened his eponymous Brooklyn, NY, chocolate factory and store in 2000, he made it his mission to perfect the cookie, using top-quality ingredients and toying with size, baking time and texture.Photo © Quentin Bacon.
Holiday Cookies by Nick Malgieri
Nick Malgieri, director of baking at New York City’s Institute of Culinary Education and author of nine cookbooks, is no-nonsense about cooking technique: “I like to eliminate the unnecessary. There’s just so much overcomplicating—it really doesn’t have to be that way.”Photo © Quentin Bacon.
Holiday Cookies by Flo Braker
A master of classic American desserts, Flo Braker is an innovator who glazes flaky espresso shortbread bars with sticky butterscotch and rethinks holiday flavors (cinnamon, allspice, clove, hazelnut, chocolate) to create a stellar sandwich cookie.Photo © Quentin Bacon.
Holiday Cookies by Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito
When Baked opened in 2005, Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito made Brooklyn’s edgy Red Hook a destination for homey but modern desserts, like a chocolate cake flavored with malt from a local brewer.