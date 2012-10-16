Christmas Cookies from Baking's Biggest Talents

Inventing a truly great cookie requires a kind of genius. The men and women on below all have that mega-talent, and each has a terrific new cookbook as well. They share some of their best Christmas cookies with Food & Wine.

Kate Heddings
October 16, 2012

Holiday Cookies by Cindy Mushet Photo © Quentin Bacon.

Holiday Cookies by Cindy Mushet

Holiday Cookies by Jacques Torres Photo © Quentin Bacon.

Holiday Cookies by Jacques Torres

When Jacques Torres opened his eponymous Brooklyn, NY, chocolate factory and store in 2000, he made it his mission to perfect the cookie, using top-quality ingredients and toying with size, baking time and texture.

Holiday Cookies by Nick Malgieri Photo © Quentin Bacon.

Holiday Cookies by Nick Malgieri

Nick Malgieri, director of baking at New York City’s Institute of Culinary Education and author of nine cookbooks, is no-nonsense about cooking technique: “I like to eliminate the unnecessary. There’s just so much overcomplicating—it really doesn’t have to be that way.”

Holiday Cookies by Flo Braker Photo © Quentin Bacon.

Holiday Cookies by Flo Braker

A master of classic American desserts, Flo Braker is an innovator who glazes flaky espresso shortbread bars with sticky butterscotch and rethinks holiday flavors (cinnamon, allspice, clove, hazelnut, chocolate) to create a stellar sandwich cookie.

Holiday Cookies by Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito Photo © Quentin Bacon.

Holiday Cookies by Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito

When Baked opened in 2005, Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito made Brooklyn’s edgy Red Hook a destination for homey but modern desserts, like a chocolate cake flavored with malt from a local brewer.

