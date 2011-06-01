Chris Lilly: Cheater's Barbecue

"It all starts in the pit room," says Chris Lilly, chef and partner at Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q restaurants in Decatur, Alabama and Monroe, North Carolina. Lilly is a legend on the pro barbecue circuit, with multiple championship wins at the prestigious Memphis in May competition. His Big Bob Gibson's BBQ Book outlines his signature styleslow cooking over low heat (the purist's way, which produces uniquely tender and smoky meat), followed by a quick sear. It's impossible to reproduce Lilly's barbecue without a pit and at least eight hours to devote to the project, but F&W's Grace Parisi proposes the much simpler and faster "cheater" recipes here, inspired by Lilly's flavors and requiring only a gas grill and a foil packet of wood chips.

© Marcus Nilsson/Rick Talley



Chef Way: At Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, chef Chris Lilly butterflies a whole chicken, smokes it, then dunks the bird into a vat of tangy white barbecue sauce.

Easy Way: Home cooks can grill pieces of chicken until crispy and nicely charred, then serve them alongside Lilly's terrific white sauce.



© Marcus Nilsson



Chef Way: At Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, Lilly uses a cut called picnic shoulder for his spiced jerk pork, cooking it over low heat for eight hours.

Easy Way: Rubbing a vibrant jerk paste on chops before a quick 20 minutes on the grill gives them an insanely good, peppery heat.



© Marcus Nilsson



Chef Way: The cooks at Big Bob's marinate chicken wings for about four hours in a spicy apricot sauce before tossing them on the grill.

Easy Way: An apricot-based sauce brushed on chicken wings before grilling gives them plenty of flavor; extra sauce is good for dipping.

Great Barbecue Recipes and Grilling Shortcuts:

Luscious Barbecued Ribs Quick Grilling Recipes Lazy Grilling Tips