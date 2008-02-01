Chocolate Tiers

Fabulous high-low chocolate finds.
Marshmallow Chocolate
High: Pierre Marcolini covers his airy marshmallows with high-quality dark chocolate. $17 for six pieces; marcolini chocolatier.com.
Low: Sanborn’s Candies’ chewy marshmallows are coated with milk chocolate. $10 for an 8 oz box; sanbornscandies.com.
Peanut Butter Chocolate
High: Vosges finishes its organic peanut butter–filled chocolates with sea salt. $27 for nine; vosgeschocolate.com.
Low: Cream-Nut clusters are filled with a blend of smooth peanut butter and white chocolate. $11 for five; koeze.com.
Single-Origin Chocolate
High: Hotel Chocolat’s "Purist" line includes a bar made with beans from its farm in St. Lucia. $7.50 per bar; hotelchocolat.com.
Low: The Cacao Reserve line from Hershey includes four single-origin milk and dark-chocolate bars. $2.50 per bar; hersheys.com.