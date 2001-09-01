Chocolate Soufflé Sundae

Some people want too much of a good thing. But baker, candy maker and cookbook author Peggy Cullen specializes in combining just enough of several good things. For her deluxe take on a brownie sundae, Cullen fills a meltingly light chocolate soufflé crust with vanilla ice cream and tops it with two decadent sauces: dark chocolate and intense caramel. If you can't resist the urge to overindulge, add whipped cream, nuts and a cherry.