Chocolate | Mood-enhancing Bars...Organic Candy...Home Equipment

Chocolate as Mood Food The antioxidants in chocolate make it the world's best health food; new chocolates are equally good for the mind. Origins is selling mood-enhancing bars infused with essential oils, created by chocolatier Jacques Torres, as well as a Cocoa Therapy body scrub. NewTree is now making rejuvenating chocolates, like Tranquility, with relaxation-promoting lime blossoms.

Eco-Friendly Chocolate Rainforest Alliance has just unveiled its first certified chocolates, made with sustainably grown cocoa.

Self-Styled Chocolatiers Look for home chocolate-making equipment, like Thermobac's chocolate melting machine, Chocolatiere's melting pot and Le Creuset's new chocolate pan with two nondrip spouts.