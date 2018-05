An odd prejudice against peppermint extract kept Claudia Fleming, author of The Last Course and former pastry chef at New York City's Gramercy Tavern, from using it in any of her delicious desserts. But after experimenting, she found that it added a delicate flavor to the rich, silky ganache frosting of her moist chocolate cake. You can substitute a similar amount of any flavored extract, such as coffee or hazelnut.