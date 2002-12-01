Chocolate Gems

Michael Recchiuti of Recchiuti Confections in San Francisco is an astonishing artisan, but he's no snobhis s'mores and brownies are sensational. And popular: He goes through over seven tons of chocolate during the holidays alone. His recipes take two elegant forms here: Dark Chocolate with Cashew-Sesame Brittle (inspired by sesame-seed candy) and Milk Chocolate Jewels with dried cranberries and candied ginger.