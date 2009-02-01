Chocolate Cravings

Best Hot Chocolate

In an F&W blind tasting of 20 classic and new mixes, the winner was Guittard’s Grand Cacao Drinking Chocolate, declared “pudding-rich” ($9; guittard.com). Runners-up: MarieBelle’s subtly spicy Aztec blend ($25; mariebelle.com) and Sarabeth’s Hot Chocolate Parisienne ($18; sarabeth.com).

Foam By Hand

This Mexican hot-chocolate frother by Hérnan, called a molinillo, makes chocolate deliciously airy. $14, deanandeluca.com

Hot Chocolate Machine

A sign of true hot-cocoa obsessives: ownership of a machine that blends, warms and froths their beloved beverage for ultracreamy results. Bialetti, the Italian company that created the stovetop espresso maker, sells this easy-to-clean model. $100; williamssonoma.com.

Chocolate Pairings

Milk chocolate is good with milk; dark chocolate is great with caramelly, earthy five-year-old Malmsey Madeira from Blandy’s ($23).

Choice Chocolatiers

New American chocolate companies are creating exceptional small-batch bars.

—Researched by Kaitlyn Goalen

Askinosie

Ex-lawyer Shawn Askinosie’s bars include the crunchy “Nibbler,” studded with cocoa nibs. askinosie.com.

Devries

Steve deVries’s tagline nails his artisanal philosophy: “100 Years Behind the Times.” devrieschocolate.com.

Patric

For his bars and baking chocolate, Alan McClure sources cacao from Madagascar. patric-chocolate.com.

Rogue

Colin Gasko is a one-man chocolate factory, producing rich 70-percent-cacao bars. roguechocolatier.com.

Taza

Alex Whitmore and Larry Slotnick’s organic bars (above, left) have a unique sandy texture. tazachocolate.com.