At the new Baked in Brooklyn, co-owner Matt Lewis and his head baker, Blair Vansant, specialize in homey desserts with a modern twist, like this little tower of crispy chocolaty cookies sandwiched with chocolate pastry cream and whipped cream. When it comes time to assemble the parts, Lewis says, they never seem to have enough cookies—a result of excessive employee snacking.

Baked, 359 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn, NY; 718-222-0345.