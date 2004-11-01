Chocolate-Caramel Hazelnut Tart

If the French celebrated Thanksgiving, they'd probably serve this caramelized hazelnut tart for dessert instead of pecan pie. At Vanille Pâtisserie in Chicago, Dimitri Fayard spreads layers of soft caramel and creamy chocolate ganache in a sweet pastry shell, then sprinkles chopped hazelnuts over the top. DETAILS 2229 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago; 773-868-4574 or vanillepatisserie.com.