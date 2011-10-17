Chinese Restaurants in the U.S.A.

Las Vegas

Red velvet, gold-leaf urns and long white tablecloths that hit the floor decorate the glamorous dining room of this Michelin-starred restaurant at the luxe Wynn Las Vegas. For his sophisticated dishes, chef Richard Chen references classical regional cooking styles from all over China.

This busy Chinese restaurant, housed in a casino where the locals gamble, may be the only place in town with evening dim sum (prices start at around $2).

New York

With a little coaching from famed China hand Eddie Schoenfeld, dim sum maestro Joe Ng offers up a parade of perfect textures and flavors, each dumpling completely distinct from the next.

The place is known for its savory rice porridge, but Tyler Florence prefers the garlicky House Special Chicken.

Boston

Restaurateur Christopher Myers and his fiancée, chef Joanne Chang (of the beloved Flour bakery), highlight a handful of Asian nationalities in choices all priced below $20.

Chicago

In a narrow dining room trimmed with red lacquer and decorated with antique Chinese vases, a 1930s-Shanghai atmosphere prevails.

Miami

Chef O.A. Chu, who ran the kitchen at the immensely popular Tropical Chinese Restaurant in west Miami-Dade for many years, has brought his creamy snow tofu topped with sweet ground shrimp to South Beach.

San Francisco

A favorite Chinese restaurant in San Francisco, for Hong Kong-style Cantonese.