Chicago Star Chefs Watch

December ’07

After earning raves at Michigan’s Tribute, Takashi Yagihashi has come to Chicago to open Takashi Restaurant (1952 N. Damen Ave.) in an adorable Bucktown A-frame. He combines French techniques with Japanese and American ingredients in dishes such as peekytoe crab with sea urchin and white soy–white truffle oil glaze.

March ’08

At C-House (166 E. Superior St.), Marcus Samuelsson will launch a modern seafood spot with an extensive raw bar.

April ’08

Lincoln Park’s Ambria will reopen as L.2O (2300 N. Lincoln Park West), where Laurent Gras will offer upscale seafood dishes such as lightly smoked striped jack fish with apricot oil.

September ’08

Terrance Brennan’s Artisanal Bistro & Wine Bar, an outpost of his Manhattan flagship, will debut with cheese-and-wine pairings, plus bone marrow toasts and Burgundy snails.