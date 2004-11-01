Tell Us

F&W Favorites

Verfeuille Whole Chestnuts, from the south of France, are roasted and lightly steamed ($9 for 8 oz; Fairway Market, 212-595-1888).

Trader Joe's Whole Chestnuts, from Spain, have an intense flavor and luxurious texture that belies their bargain price ($4 for 14 oz; traderjoes.com).

Clément Faugier's Chestnut Spread Vanillée is a silky puree that will add complexity to desserts ($6 for 8.75 oz; wholefoods.com).