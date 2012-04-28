Chef's Takes on Thanksgiving

When chefs cook for the holiday, turkey isn't the only thing on the menu. Here, their delicious Thanksgiving alternatives.
Thanksgiving Tamales
Border Grill; Los Angeles & Las Vegas
Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger's L.A. flagship sells turkey tamales and cranberry salsa (right); their Vegas outpost has venison enchiladas. The tamales are available for takeout through Christmas.
Watch Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger cook their nontraditional Thanksgiving tamales with cranberry salsa.
Texas-Style Holiday
Smoke; Dallas
On Thanksgiving, in addition to turkey and house-smoked ham, chef Tim Byres serves a beef rib roast that's been slow-cooked in a pit.
A Chef Gives Back
Reef; Houston
The staff of Bryan Caswell's restaurant get the holiday off, but the chef always cooks a huge Thanksgiving spread for two local firehouses. The firemen's favorites: white bean stew and turkey breast roulade. © Frances Janisch
Thanksgiving Preview
The Majestic; Alexandria, VA
The Sunday before the holiday, guests can order a family-style dinner of turkey breast roulade, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. The Majestic offers a family dinner every Sunday night © iStock
Pork vs. Turkey
Sugarcane; Miami
Chef Timon Balloo serves a juicy porchetta roulade on Thanksgiving. "I don't want to knock the bird, but it can be hit or miss," he says. To satisfy traditionalists, chef Balloo also serves a roast turkey.
Amazing Thanksgiving Recipes:
