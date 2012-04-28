Chef's Takes on Thanksgiving

When chefs cook for the holiday, turkey isn't the only thing on the menu. Here, their delicious Thanksgiving alternatives.

Food & Wine
April 27, 2012

Thanksgiving Tamales

Border Grill; Los Angeles & Las Vegas

Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger's L.A. flagship sells turkey tamales and cranberry salsa (right); their Vegas outpost has venison enchiladas. The tamales are available for takeout through Christmas.



Video  Watch Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger cook their nontraditional Thanksgiving tamales with cranberry salsa.

Texas-Style Holiday

Smoke; Dallas

On Thanksgiving, in addition to turkey and house-smoked ham, chef Tim Byres serves a beef rib roast that's been slow-cooked in a pit.
A Chef Gives Back© iStock

A Chef Gives Back

Reef; Houston

The staff of Bryan Caswell's restaurant get the holiday off, but the chef always cooks a huge Thanksgiving spread for two local firehouses. The firemen's favorites: white bean stew and turkey breast roulade. Thanksgiving Preview© Frances Janisch

Thanksgiving Preview

The Majestic; Alexandria, VA

The Sunday before the holiday, guests can order a family-style dinner of turkey breast roulade, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. The Majestic offers a family dinner every Sunday night Pork vs. Turkey© iStock

Pork vs. Turkey

Sugarcane; Miami

Chef Timon Balloo serves a juicy porchetta roulade on Thanksgiving. "I don't want to knock the bird, but it can be hit or miss," he says. To satisfy traditionalists, chef Balloo also serves a roast turkey.

Amazing Thanksgiving Recipes:

Thanksgiving Alternatives to Turkey Thanksgiving Alternatives to Turkey Star Chef Thanksgiving Menus Star Chef Thanksgiving Menus Thanksgiving Menu Planning Tips Thanksgiving Menu Planning Tips

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up