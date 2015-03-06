Chefs Make Change

Like this Coalition on Facebook and tell your friends you helped a chef change the world.



World Central Kitchen

Helps feed countries in crisis worldwide using sustainable cooking methods. »

Stone Barns Center

The Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture trains young farmers to improve the way America eats and farms. »

Mario Batali Foundation

Helps feed, protect, educate and empower children. »

Frontera Farmer Foundation

Promotes small, sustainable farms serving the Chicago area by providing them with capital development

grants. »

Chefs for Humanity

Reduces hunger worldwide by supporting humanitarian relief and promoting nutrition education. »

Emeril Lagasse Foundation

Inspires underprivileged kids about the power and possibility of food. »

Wholesome Wave

Helps underserved communities become the heroes of a changed food system through personal choice. »

Common Threads

Teaches children of low-income families the importance of nutrition and physical well-being and fosters an appreciation of cultural diversity through after-school cooking programs. »

Wellness in the Schools

Inspires healthy eating and fitness as a way of life for public school students. »

Edible Schoolyard Project

Transforms the health and values of children by building a food curriculum for schools. »

