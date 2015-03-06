Chefs Make Change

Join Food & Wine’s campaign to feed hungry kids, support struggling farmers and change the lives of families in need. Help 10 superstar chefs make the world a better place. Donate to one of their causes.

Food & Wine
March 06, 2015

José Andrés Courtesy of Melanie Dunea

José Andrés

World Central Kitchen
Helps feed countries in crisis worldwide using sustainable cooking methods. »

Donate Now to World Central Kitchen Dan Barber Courtesy of Andrew Hetherington

Dan Barber

Stone Barns Center
The Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture trains young farmers to improve the way America eats and farms. »

Donate Now to Stone Barns Center Mario Batali Courtesy of Melanie Dunea

Mario Batali

Mario Batali Foundation
Helps feed, protect, educate and empower children. »

Donate Now to the Mario Batali Foundation Rick Bayless Courtesy of Rick Bayless

Rick Bayless

Frontera Farmer Foundation
Promotes small, sustainable farms serving the Chicago area by providing them with capital development
grants. »

Donate Now to the Frontera Farmer Foundation Cat Cora Courtesy of David Carlson

Cat Cora

Chefs for Humanity
Reduces hunger worldwide by supporting humanitarian relief and promoting nutrition education. »

Donate Now to Chefs for Humanity Emeril Lagasse Courtesy of Steven Freeman

Emeril Lagasse

Emeril Lagasse Foundation
Inspires underprivileged kids about the power and possibility of food. »

Donate Now to the Emeril Lagasse Foundation Michel Nischan Courtesy of Bill Milne

Michel Nischan

Wholesome Wave
Helps underserved communities become the heroes of a changed food system through personal choice. »

Donate Now to Wholesome Wave Art Smith Courtesy of Kipling Swehla

Art Smith

Common Threads
Teaches children of low-income families the importance of nutrition and physical well-being and fosters an appreciation of cultural diversity through after-school cooking programs. »

Donate Now to Common Threads Bill Telepan Courtesy of Telepan

Bill Telepan

Wellness in the Schools
Inspires healthy eating and fitness as a way of life for public school students. »

Donate Now to Wellness in the Schools Alice Waters Photo © Stephanie Cheng, Office of Alice Waters

Alice Waters

Edible Schoolyard Project
Transforms the health and values of children by building a food curriculum for schools. »

Donate Now to the Edible Schoolyard Project

