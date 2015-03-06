Chefs Make Change

Join Food & Wine’s campaign to feed hungry kids, support struggling farmers and change the lives of families in need. Help 10 superstar chefs make the world a better place. Donate to one of their causes.
José Andrés
World Central Kitchen
Helps feed countries in crisis worldwide using sustainable cooking methods. »
Courtesy of Andrew Hetherington
Dan Barber
Stone Barns Center
The Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture trains young farmers to improve the way America eats and farms. »
Courtesy of Melanie Dunea
Mario Batali
Mario Batali Foundation
Helps feed, protect, educate and empower children. »
Courtesy of Rick Bayless
Rick Bayless
Frontera Farmer Foundation
Promotes small, sustainable farms serving the Chicago area by providing them with capital development
grants. »
Courtesy of David Carlson
Cat Cora
Chefs for Humanity
Reduces hunger worldwide by supporting humanitarian relief and promoting nutrition education. »
Courtesy of Steven Freeman
Emeril Lagasse
Emeril Lagasse Foundation
Inspires underprivileged kids about the power and possibility of food. »
Courtesy of Bill Milne
Michel Nischan
Wholesome Wave
Helps underserved communities become the heroes of a changed food system through personal choice. »
Courtesy of Kipling Swehla
Art Smith
Common Threads
Teaches children of low-income families the importance of nutrition and physical well-being and fosters an appreciation of cultural diversity through after-school cooking programs. »
Courtesy of Telepan
Bill Telepan
Wellness in the Schools
Inspires healthy eating and fitness as a way of life for public school students. »
Photo © Stephanie Cheng, Office of Alice Waters
Alice Waters
Edible Schoolyard Project
Transforms the health and values of children by building a food curriculum for schools. »
Donate Now to the Edible Schoolyard Project
More Ways to Make Change:
