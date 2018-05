Wine Recommendation: A dry California rosé is the ultimate warm-weather wine. My choice is the 1993 McDowell Grenache Rosé. This wine has a beautiful deep pink color and lots of fresh fruit flavors, but it is dry, not sweet. The wine is tasty and lots of fun. Is it okay to describe a wine as fun? Just take a look at the pictures of us drinking it beside the pool.

--LAURENCE KRETCHMER

