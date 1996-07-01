Chefs at the Shore: Bobby Flay's Menu

Wine Recommendation: For the spicy flavors of this food, I like Pinot Blanc, a dry, crisp wine with some nice suggestions of fruit, specifically orange and melon in the nose. It's a little rounder and richer than a Sauvignon Blanc. It also has more body and acidity, which makes it a great foil for the heat of the chiles. The wine exhibits excellent fruit and goes beautifully with the snapper and the squid salad. I recommend the 1994 Wild Horse Pinot Blanc.

--LAURENCE KRETCHMER

