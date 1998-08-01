Chefs at Home | The Modernist Kitchen

Emily Luchetti, the executive pastry chef at San Francisco's Farallon, has a professional-quality kitchen at her house in Sausalito, but it's full of equipment for the home cook. "When I'm here," she says, "I don't want to feel like I'm at work"--even though she often works at home. "I cook desserts here, sometimes seven or eight a day. If they're for a cookbook or a magazine, I test them here so they'll translate well to home kitchens." The long kitchen, designed by her brother-in-law, Robert Luchetti, takes full advantage of the great view.