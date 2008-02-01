Chefs’ $30 Challenge: Mike Price

Total: $22.75

Blood Orange and Red Onion Salad ($4.25), Serrano Ham and Potato Frittata with Watercress Salad ($15), Brown-butter Crêpes with Nutella and Jam ($3.50)

With the kitchen behind the counter, chef Mike Price relishes his new role: cooking coach. Last Fall he found himself inviting a customer into the kitchen to show her how to sear a fish he’d sold her: “That’s the deal behind this place,” he says.

Bargain Shopping Know-how

Mike Price: “A lot of people buy more than they need and end up wasting food. Unless you’re planning on leftovers, you only need to shop for two to three days at a time.”