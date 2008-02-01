Chefs’ $30 Challenge: Daniel Orr

Total: $25

Savoy Cabbage and Rutabaga Slaw ($6), Pan-seared Sausages with Apples ($8), Cheesy Grits with Scallions ($3), Apricot Blondies ($8)

It’s fitting that Indiana native Daniel Orr opened his market-restaurant last month in what was once an Odd Fellows Lodge: The fraternal order aided farmers in the days before crop insurance. At Farm Bloomington, the chef promotes every kind of local ingredient, from grains to whiskey. With many of the same products on his menu and his store shelves, Orr says, “Customers can stay in and see what we do, or they can go home and try for themselves.”

Bargain Shopping Know-how

Daniel Orr: “Even if you spend a little extra on your main ingredients, you’ll save money if you surround them with local ingredients for your sides. Since there’s less shipping, you get a better price.”