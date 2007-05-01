Chef Travel Tips

Singapore

by Eric Ripert, chef at Le Bernardin, NYC

Da Dong

"In the middle of Chinatown, this is not a fancy place at all. I ate a great dish of crab toasted in black pepper sauce." Details 39 Smith St.; 011-65-6221-3822.

My Humble House

"I had a tasting menu at this trendy place owned by Singapore’s celebrity chef Sam Leong, but what I remember most is the shrimp dish with Chinese mustard sauce on one side and creamy wasabi mayonnaise on the other." Details 27-29 Esplanade Mall, 2nd Fl., 8 Raffles Ave.; 011-65-6423-1881.

Mallorca, Spain

by Michael Schlow, chef at Radius and the new Alta Strada, Boston

El Olivo

"I stayed at La Residencia hotel in the small town of Deia, which can’t have a population of more than 200 yet boasts three Michelin-starred restaurants. The hotel’s El Olivo is one of them. We sat out on the terrace eating pan con tomate [toasted bread rubbed with tomato] and Bellota ham." Details Son Canals s/n; 011-34-971-63-9011.