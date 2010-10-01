Chef Recipes Made Easy: Simple Wine-Friendly Recipes

Seattle's Jason Franey works with some of America's most obsessed sommeliers—and it shows.

Food & Wine
October 01, 2010

chef recipes made easy

slideshow F&W streamlines Jason Franey's best recipes

These days, it's not unusual for sommeliers to make their own wines. The team at Seattle's Canlis, however, takes the concept to an extreme. Wine director Nelson Daquip explains, "We saw how our cooks were working with farmers, and we said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we did something like that with wine?'" Now Daquip, his five sommeliers and a band of cooks and servers go to Buty winery in Walla Walla, Washington, to pick and crush Syrah grapes for a Canlis wine. Plus, the restaurant has two other Canlis wines among the 1,200 labels in its cellar. Working with so many wine obsessives means that new chef Jason Franey (formerly of Manhattan's Eleven Madison Park) has become a bit obsessed with wine, too. Here, F&W streamlines his best recipes (at right).

More Fantastic Recipes and Wine Tips:

New York City Chef Recipes Made EasyNew York City Chef Recipes Made EasyWine-Friendly Vegetable DishesWine-Friendly Vegetable Recipes mario batali wine challengeMario Batali's Wine and Vegetable Challenge

Video: Syrah Wine

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up