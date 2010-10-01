Chef Recipes Made Easy: Simple Wine-Friendly Recipes







F&W streamlines Jason Franey's best recipes



These days, it's not unusual for sommeliers to make their own wines. The team at Seattle's Canlis, however, takes the concept to an extreme. Wine director Nelson Daquip explains, "We saw how our cooks were working with farmers, and we said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we did something like that with wine?'" Now Daquip, his five sommeliers and a band of cooks and servers go to Buty winery in Walla Walla, Washington, to pick and crush Syrah grapes for a Canlis wine. Plus, the restaurant has two other Canlis wines among the 1,200 labels in its cellar. Working with so many wine obsessives means that new chef Jason Franey (formerly of Manhattan's Eleven Madison Park) has become a bit obsessed with wine, too. Here, F&W streamlines his best recipes (at right).

