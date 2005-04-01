Chef Recipes Made Cheap & Easy

Milk-Jam Éclairs

Buy 16 éclairs at Boule in Los Angeles for $48

Make 16 at home for $10

Spend the rest on a Tutu

Pecorino Ravioli

Buy 4 entrées at Cru in New York City for $140

Make 4 at home for $12

Donate the difference to Charity

Broccoli with Herbed Hollandaise

Buy 4 orders at Table Eight in Los Angeles for $44

Make 4 at home for $6

Spend the difference on a Thermometer Whisk

Peanut Butter Crunch French Toast

Buy 8 orders at the Mayflower Inn in Washington, CT, for $96

Make 8 at home for $20

Spend the difference on a Flashy Ring