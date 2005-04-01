Chef Recipes Made Cheap & Easy

Have you ever thought about how much money you'd save by making restaurant-style meals at home instead of eating out? F&W crunched the numbers while adapting seven amazing chef recipes to make them simpler and more affordable.
Milk-Jam Éclairs
Buy 16 éclairs at Boule in Los Angeles for $48
Make 16 at home for $10
Spend the rest on a Tutu
Pecorino Ravioli
Buy 4 entrées at Cru in New York City for $140
Make 4 at home for $12
Donate the difference to Charity
Broccoli with Herbed Hollandaise
Buy 4 orders at Table Eight in Los Angeles for $44
Make 4 at home for $6
Spend the difference on a Thermometer Whisk
Peanut Butter Crunch French Toast
Buy 8 orders at the Mayflower Inn in Washington, CT, for $96
Make 8 at home for $20
Spend the difference on a Flashy Ring