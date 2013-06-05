Chef Obsessions

Dream Grill
“The grate on this grill lifts up and down easily.” From $8,300; jrmanufacturing.com.—Nick AndererPhoto courtesy of George Paul Vinegar
U.S. Balsamic
“This Nebraskan vinegar is Italian-level good.” $45; georgepaulvinegar.com.—Clayton ChapmanPhoto courtesy of Affinity Cycles
Commuter Bike
“Affinity can build a custom model in two weeks.” From $475; affinitycycles.com.—Daniel HolzmanPhoto courtesy of Cyrus Noble
Artisan Bourbon
“The caramelly Cyrus Noble is great in a Boulevardier cocktail.” $28; bevmo.com.—Matthew AccarrinoPhoto courtesy of Ten Speed Press
Italian Handbook
“Marc Vetri is my ultimate food hero—he cooks from his soul.” $35.—Mindy SegalPhoto courtesy of Calbee
Green Pea Snacks
“I love the crispy texture of these dehydrated snacks.” $2 for 3.3 oz; harvestsnaps.com.—Sang YoonPhoto courtesy of Nikon
D-SLR Camera
“The Nikon D5200 takes such great shots, it makes me look good.” $700; nikonusa.com.—Alan WongPhoto courtesy of Wakaya Perfection
Fiji Ginger Powder
“Wakaya’s ground ginger is incredibly pure-tasting.” $24 for .6 oz; wakayaperfection.com.—Karen HatfieldPhoto courtesy of Allison V. Smith
Boutique Hotel
“Austin’s Hotel Saint Cecilia is smart and stylish.” From $235; hotelsaintcecilia.com.—Hugh AchesonPhoto © Korin Japanese Trading
Ceramic Smoker
“I can smoke any fish or meat on my stove in this Donabe pot.” $280; korin.com.—Ming Tsai