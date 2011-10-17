Interview with Nancy Silverton (Osteria Mozza and Pizzeria Mozza, Los Angeles)

On Los Angeles

What I love about Los Angeles is the weather, but it also has the best, most diverse ethnic restaurants in the country. My restaurants are Italian: Osteria Mozza (6602 Melrose Ave.; 323-297-0100 or mozza-la.com) and Pizzeria Mozza (641 N. Highland Ave.; 323-297-0101 or mozza-la.com).

Favorite Cultural Activity

Can I say eating? The farmer’s markets in Santa Monica and Hollywood are terrific year-round. I also love going to the movies at the Arclight Cinema, a high-end theater that has lots of festivals and independent films (6360 W Sunset Blvd. Hollywood, California,; 323-464-4226 or arclightcinemas.com).

Favorite Brunch Spot

Brunch tends to be a hectic meal at a loud, busy place, and Jar is much more civilized than that. It’s not a place where someone slings eggs and hash-instead someone makes you a great omelette and pot roast hash (8225 Beverly Blvd.; 323-655-6566 or thejar.com).

Favorite Nightlife Spot

If I get out of work before midnight, I go to the Hungry Cat, which is open really late—the Pug Burger, with bacon, avocado and blue cheese, is excellent (1535 North Vine St. Hollywood, California; 323-462-2155 or thehungrycat.com). I also go there for brunch—it’s across the street from the Arclight Cinema.

Restaurant Recommendations

AOC. I love the strong, vibrant Mediterranean flavors. The small-plates menu means you can go with a few people and taste a bunch of things (8022 W. Third St.; 323-653-6359 or aocwinebar.com).

Angelini an authentic neighborhood Italian trattoria where the food is really cooked by Italians (7313 Beverly Blvd.; 323-297-0070 or angeliniosteria.com).

Cut, when I’m in the mood for special-occasion meat and potatoes (Beverly Wilshire, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills; 310-276-8500 or wolfgangpuck.com).

Lucques (8474 Melrose Ave.; 323-655-6277 or lucques.com) The Cal-Med food is so tasty and the menu is purposefully pared down so you don’t have a million choices. And it’s dependable: you always know you’ll get high quality, seasonal and prepared with care.

Melisse is fantastic—it’s more of a fine dining experience than these other restaurants (1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica; 310-395-0881 or melisse.com).