Interview with Michael Schlow (Radius, Boston)

Food & Wine Best New Chef 1996 Michael Schlow gives an insider guide to Boston, from the best brunch spots to the top bars.
On Boston
What first drew me to Boston 13 years ago was its small-town feel and the love affair it had then-and still has-with its chefs, who are known on a first-name basis. Radius, which turns 10 this year, features modern Italian dishes (8 High St.; 617-426-1234 or radiusrestaurant.com).
Favorite Cultural Activity
I like live music at The Middle East in Cambridge (472 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, Massachusetts; 617-492-9181 or mideastclub.com). You never know when someone like Peter Wolf, formerly of the J. Geils Band, might pop onstage and belt out a few tunes with the Mighty Mighty Bosstones.
Favorite Brunch Spot
Chef Ken Oringer’s Spanish-influenced Toro (1704 Washington St.; 617-536-4300 or toro-restaurant.com). Toro is great at night, but I like it more at brunch when it’s more laid-back (I get the chorizo and eggs).
Favorite Nightlife Spot
Pho Republique for its funky decor and dedicated bartenders. If you’re there with a group, order the superpotent Scorpion Bowl cocktail (1415 Washington St.; 617-262-0005 or phorepublique.net).
Restaurant Recommendations
Oiishi, where Ting Yen makes some of the best sushi I’ve ever had (1166 Washington St.; 617-482-8868 or oishiiboston.com).
B&G Oysters, for the best lobster roll in the city (550 Tremont St.; 617-423-0550 or bandgoysters.com).
Grill 23, for perfectly cooked steaks. I sit at the quieter upstairs bar, where it’s a bit easier to talk (161 Berkeley St.; 617-542-2255 or grill23.com).
Blue Ginger in Wellesley. I’m addicted to chef Ming Tsai’s Bings (pot stickers) (583 Washington St., Wellesley, Massachusetts; 781-283-5790 or ming.com).
Pigalle, which has one of the top wine lists in the city (75 Charles St. S.; 617-423-4944 or pigalleboston.com).