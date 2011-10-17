Interview with Daniel Boulud (Daniel, New York)

Food & Wine Best New Chef 1988 Daniel Boulud gives an insider guide to New York, from the best brunch spots to the top bars.
On New York
No one knows restaurants like a New Yorker—they’re incredibly discerning and restaurant savvy. At Daniel, we serve contemporary French cuisine in an opulent setting (60 E. 65th St.; 212-288-0033; danielnyc.com).
Favorite Cultural Activity
I like to go hear jazz late-night up in Harlem. I especially like to take friends from Europe to St. Nick’s Pub (773 Saint Nicholas Ave.; 212-283-9728).
Favorite Brunch Spot
Balthazar has a great New York vibe with the accent of a Parisian brasserie. I usually have the corned beef hash with a fried egg on top and wash it all down with Krug Champagne. Get a booth against the left hand wall and you can watch the world go by (80 Spring St.; 212-965-1414; balthazarny.com).
Favorite Nightlife Spot
The best sushi after midnight is at Sushi Seki (1143 First Ave.; 212-371-0238).
Restaurant Recommendations
Eleven Madison Park Chef Daniel Humm is a great creative talent to keep your eyes on (11 Madison Ave.; 212-889-0905 or elevenmadisonpark.com).
Sistina for wonderfully personalized service from the owner Giuseppe Bruno. Great Tuscan food and a very fine wine list (1555 Second Ave.; 212-861-7660).
Sushi Yasuda New York’s best selection of shellfish sushi (204 E. 43rd St.; 212-972-1001 or sushiyasuda.com).
Le Bernardin for Eric Ripert’s incredible seafood and some of New York’s most polished service (155 W. 51st St.; 212-554-1515 or le-bernardin.com).
Perry Street For great food in a zen setting that’s perfect for watching sunsets over the Hudson River (176 Perry St.; 212-352-1900 or jean-georges.com).