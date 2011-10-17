Interview with Daniel Boulud (Daniel, New York)

On New York

No one knows restaurants like a New Yorker—they’re incredibly discerning and restaurant savvy. At Daniel, we serve contemporary French cuisine in an opulent setting (60 E. 65th St.; 212-288-0033; danielnyc.com).

Favorite Cultural Activity

I like to go hear jazz late-night up in Harlem. I especially like to take friends from Europe to St. Nick’s Pub (773 Saint Nicholas Ave.; 212-283-9728).

Favorite Brunch Spot

Balthazar has a great New York vibe with the accent of a Parisian brasserie. I usually have the corned beef hash with a fried egg on top and wash it all down with Krug Champagne. Get a booth against the left hand wall and you can watch the world go by (80 Spring St.; 212-965-1414; balthazarny.com).

Favorite Nightlife Spot

The best sushi after midnight is at Sushi Seki (1143 First Ave.; 212-371-0238).

Restaurant Recommendations

Eleven Madison Park Chef Daniel Humm is a great creative talent to keep your eyes on (11 Madison Ave.; 212-889-0905 or elevenmadisonpark.com).

Sistina for wonderfully personalized service from the owner Giuseppe Bruno. Great Tuscan food and a very fine wine list (1555 Second Ave.; 212-861-7660).

Sushi Yasuda New York’s best selection of shellfish sushi (204 E. 43rd St.; 212-972-1001 or sushiyasuda.com).

Le Bernardin for Eric Ripert’s incredible seafood and some of New York’s most polished service (155 W. 51st St.; 212-554-1515 or le-bernardin.com).

Perry Street For great food in a zen setting that’s perfect for watching sunsets over the Hudson River (176 Perry St.; 212-352-1900 or jean-georges.com).