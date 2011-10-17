Interview with Allen Susser (Chef Allen’s, Miami)

On Miami

With so much great food, art and culture, it’s a great time to be in Miami. The vibe right now calls for a more casual take on food, so I’m relaunching Chef Allen’s this summer to make it more approachable, with lots of fresh, local and sustainable fish (19088 NE 29th Ave., Aventura; 305-935-2900 or chefallens.com).

Favorite Cultural Activity

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables has various outdoor art installations throughout the year, like a recent one with sculptures from Fernando Botero, Dale Chihuly and Roy Lichtenstein (10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651 or fairchildgarden.org).

Favorite Brunch Spot

I take my two girls to 1 Bleu at the Regent Bal Harbour for the beachfront view and the raw seafood platter, which is always outstanding (10295 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-455-5400).

Favorite Nightlife Spot

Yakko-San for late-night eating since it’s open until 3AM. I get the crab hot pot, which is a savory dish, but the crab’s sweetness really comes through (17040-46 West Dixie Hwy.; 305-947-0064 or yakko-san.com).

Restaurant Recommendations

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink in the design district has the best heirloom tomato salad and crispy, sweet and spicy pork belly (130 NE 40th St.; 305-573-5550 or michaelsgenuine.com).

Michy’s on the Upper East Side has a great selection of pristine ceviches (6927 Biscayne Blvd.; 305-759-2001).

North One 10. Chef Dewey LoSasso’s roasted duck is always crisp (11052 Biscayne Blvd.; 305-893-4211 or northone10.com).

Ortanique on the Mile in Coral Gables does West Indian-style bouillabaisse and spicy jerk pork chops (278 Miracle Mile; 305-446-7710 or cindyhutsoncuisine.com).

Pacific Time, for the sautéed grouper in red curry. Chef Jonathan Eismann handles his fish with respect (35 NE 40th St.; 305-722-7369 or pacifictime.biz).