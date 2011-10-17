Interview with Allen Susser (Chef Allen’s, Miami)

Food & Wine Best New Chef 1991 Allen Susser gives an insider guide to Miami, from the best brunch spots to the top bars.
On Miami
With so much great food, art and culture, it’s a great time to be in Miami. The vibe right now calls for a more casual take on food, so I’m relaunching Chef Allen’s this summer to make it more approachable, with lots of fresh, local and sustainable fish (19088 NE 29th Ave., Aventura; 305-935-2900 or chefallens.com).
Favorite Cultural Activity
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables has various outdoor art installations throughout the year, like a recent one with sculptures from Fernando Botero, Dale Chihuly and Roy Lichtenstein (10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651 or fairchildgarden.org).
Favorite Brunch Spot
I take my two girls to 1 Bleu at the Regent Bal Harbour for the beachfront view and the raw seafood platter, which is always outstanding (10295 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-455-5400).
Favorite Nightlife Spot
Yakko-San for late-night eating since it’s open until 3AM. I get the crab hot pot, which is a savory dish, but the crab’s sweetness really comes through (17040-46 West Dixie Hwy.; 305-947-0064 or yakko-san.com).
Restaurant Recommendations
Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink in the design district has the best heirloom tomato salad and crispy, sweet and spicy pork belly (130 NE 40th St.; 305-573-5550 or michaelsgenuine.com).
Michy’s on the Upper East Side has a great selection of pristine ceviches (6927 Biscayne Blvd.; 305-759-2001).
North One 10. Chef Dewey LoSasso’s roasted duck is always crisp (11052 Biscayne Blvd.; 305-893-4211 or northone10.com).
Ortanique on the Mile in Coral Gables does West Indian-style bouillabaisse and spicy jerk pork chops (278 Miracle Mile; 305-446-7710 or cindyhutsoncuisine.com).
Pacific Time, for the sautéed grouper in red curry. Chef Jonathan Eismann handles his fish with respect (35 NE 40th St.; 305-722-7369 or pacifictime.biz).