Chef Dispatch: Rob Evans from the Road

After getting married in a redwood forest in California, Rob Evans (an F&W Best New Chef 2004) of Portland, Maine’s Hugo’s, and his wife rode motorcycles across 25 states for their honeymoon. Some highlights: “We spent our wedding night at the Carter House, an elegant B&B in Eureka, California (from $190). The husband-and-wife owners of La Chaparrita, a small storefront Mexican restaurant nearby, make an unforgettable prawn stew. Every state had great pie, but the best was huckleberry from Polebridge Mercantile, a country store in tiny Polebridge, Montana (265 Polebridge Loop; 406-888-5105). The tasting menu at Binkley’s in Cave Creek, Arizona, with dishes like pancetta-wrapped trotter, was one of the top five of my life.”