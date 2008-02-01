Chef Dispatch: Jose Garces in Mexico

Philadelphia chef Jose Garces of Tinto and Amada recently visited Mexico City to research ideas for Chilango, the Mexican restaurant he’s opening this spring.

His findings: “There are taquerias throughout Mercado de la Merced, a block-long market. My favorite, El Tacometro, is mid-market and has a huge variety of huaraches—corn griddle cakes filled with beans and topped with cactus or chorizo— for less than $2. The San Angel Inn (Diego Rivera No. 50 y Altavista; 011-52-55-5616-1402 or sanangelinn.com), a colonial hotel-turned-restaurant, makes the city’s best margarita. On a day trip to Puebla, we found a cantina, La Pasita (Av. 5 Oriente 602 at Calle 3 Sur), named for the raisin-based liquor it makes. It’s served in a shot glass with skewered cheese at the bottom.”