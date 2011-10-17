Whether it’s the centerpiece of an hors d’oeuvre or dessert plate, topping buttery bacon-and-potato tarts, or simply melted between two slices of bread, cheese is one of the most versatile—and flavorful—of foods. F&W celebrates all things fromage with these tips for creating the perfect cheese plate, strategies for cooking with cheese, and our favorite cheese-focused recipes.
Creating the Perfect Cheese Plate
Laura Werlin, the author of four books on cheese, describes quintessential cheeses by style, from fresh to washed-rind. More »
- Laura Werlin’s Favorite American and European Cheeses
- Chef Tips: Storing Cheese
- Cheese Party Basics
- Pairing Chardonnay and Cheese
- Noteworthy Cheese Shops Across the Country
Strategies for Cooking with Cheese
Whether they’re fresh or aged, semifirm or semisoft, cheeses are delicious on their own. Cooking with them can prove a little more challenging. As chef Terrance Brennan shows, it’s a question of choosing the right heat for the right cheese. More »
Plus: A Quick Cheese Guide
The Fluffiest Cheese Soufflé
Soufflés are quite simple, says F&W’s Grace Parisi: The base can be refrigerated overnight and the cooked soufflés reheated in the oven. More »
Amazing Cheese Recipes
- « Polenta with Three Scoops of Cheese and Sautéed Shiitakes
- Marja’s Mac-and-Cheese
- Creamy Parmesan Custards
- Pecorino Ravioli with Walnuts and Marjoram
- Fromage Fort
- Cauliflower Gratin with Manchego and Almond Sauce
Cheesecake Recipes
- Pecan-Praline Cheesecake with Caramel Sauce
- « Gingerbread with Quark Cheesecake
- Mini Black-Bottom Cheesecakes
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake
- Slow-Cooker Sour Cream Cheesecake
