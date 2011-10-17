Cheese Guide

Whether it’s the centerpiece of an hors d’oeuvre or dessert plate, topping buttery bacon-and-potato tarts, or simply melted between two slices of bread, cheese is one of the most versatile—and flavorful—of foods. F&W celebrates all things fromage with these tips for creating the perfect cheese plate, strategies for cooking with cheese, and our favorite cheese-focused recipes.

October 17, 2011

Creating the Perfect Cheese Plate

Laura Werlin, the author of four books on cheese, describes quintessential cheeses by style, from fresh to washed-rind. More »

Strategies for Cooking with Cheese

Whether they’re fresh or aged, semifirm or semisoft, cheeses are delicious on their own. Cooking with them can prove a little more challenging. As chef Terrance Brennan shows, it’s a question of choosing the right heat for the right cheese. More »

The Fluffiest Cheese Soufflé

Soufflés are quite simple, says F&W’s Grace Parisi: The base can be refrigerated overnight and the cooked soufflés reheated in the oven. More »

Amazing Cheese Recipes

Cheesecake Recipes

