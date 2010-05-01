Checking Out Library Wine: Stored Older Vintages

One new way to find value is with so-called library releases. More wineries are selling these perfectly stored older vintages right from their cellars, through their tasting rooms or online.
Beringer Vineyards
This Napa Valley powerhouse sells older vintages at its St. Helena tasting room, including good deals like a magnum of 1998 Knights Valley Cabernet for $65.
Burgess Cellars
This prescient producer has kept back some of every vintage of its fragrant, balanced Cabernet, all the way to 1979. The 1991, a terrific vintage, is $68.
Qupé
A Central Coast specialist in Rhône-style reds, Qupé has released a good range of older vintages, like its smoky, intense 1999 Bien Nacido Hillside Estate Syrah for $50.
