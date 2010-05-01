Checking Out Library Wine: Stored Older Vintages

One new way to find value is with so-called library releases. More wineries are selling these perfectly stored older vintages right from their cellars, through their tasting rooms or online.

Ray Isle
May 01, 2010

Beringer Vineyards

This Napa Valley powerhouse sells older vintages at its St. Helena tasting room, including good deals like a magnum of 1998 Knights Valley Cabernet for $65.

Burgess Cellars

This prescient producer has kept back some of every vintage of its fragrant, balanced Cabernet, all the way to 1979. The 1991, a terrific vintage, is $68.

Qupé

A Central Coast specialist in Rhône-style reds, Qupé has released a good range of older vintages, like its smoky, intense 1999 Bien Nacido Hillside Estate Syrah for $50.

Wine Deals and Tips:

10 New American Value Reds10 New American Value Reds 24-Hour Internet Wine Discounts24-Hour Internet Wine Discounts Good Wines, Great ValuesGood Wines, Great Values
Uncorked Wines that LastUncorked Wines that Last Wine Stars' Affordable BottlingsWine Stars' Affordable Bottlings F&W's Pairing of the DayF&W's Pairing of the Day

Brian Duncan on Buying Wine on Sale:

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up