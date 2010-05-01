Checking Out Library Wine: Stored Older Vintages

Beringer Vineyards

This Napa Valley powerhouse sells older vintages at its St. Helena tasting room, including good deals like a magnum of 1998 Knights Valley Cabernet for $65.

Burgess Cellars

This prescient producer has kept back some of every vintage of its fragrant, balanced Cabernet, all the way to 1979. The 1991, a terrific vintage, is $68.

Qupé

A Central Coast specialist in Rhône-style reds, Qupé has released a good range of older vintages, like its smoky, intense 1999 Bien Nacido Hillside Estate Syrah for $50.

Wine Deals and Tips:

10 New American Value Reds 24-Hour Internet Wine Discounts Good Wines, Great Values

Uncorked Wines that Last Wine Stars' Affordable Bottlings F&W's Pairing of the Day

Brian Duncan on Buying Wine on Sale: