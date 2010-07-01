Charitable Causes

Star Chefs Making a Difference

José Andrés arrived in Haiti with 14 solar-powered kitchens to disperse among earthquake survivors. Here, he and four other determined chefs talk about the humanitarian causes they’re most passionate about.

Slideshow: José Andrés’s Cause: Haiti

The people of this small town in the hills of Haiti are living in poverty, yet they have opened their homes to some 8,000 displaced earthquake survivors.

Slideshow: Giada De Laurentiis’s Cause: Chronic Hunger

To a billion people around the world surviving on just a dollar a day, the question of what to eat tonight is more about life and death than about recipes.

Tom Colicchio’s Cause: Hunger Relief

We have the resources to provide good, healthy food for everyone. So why aren’t we?

Art Smith’s Cause: Childhood Obesity

Our chef-instructors teach kids basic kitchen skills, cooking techniques and the importance of fresh, healthy ingredients—to connect with their bodies, their neighbors and their world in a healthy way.

Mario Batali’s Cause: Food Banks

My kids see the working poor, who look no different than anyone from our neighborhood. They see people with jobs who can’t get enough food for their families.

More Wonderful Causes

Charity Case

Led by cult producer Hundred Acre, top Napa wineries donate the "pink" wine removed while making reds to Charity Case, which turns it into a lovely rosé. All proceeds go to children’s causes.

Thanksgiving Farm at The Center for Discovery thecenterfordiscovery.org

April Bloomfield buys pigs from this New York farm, which works with people with disabilities.

Kiva kiva.org

Through its U.S. office, the Rías Baixas region supports Kiva, which offers loans to needy small-scale entrepreneurs.

Kallari Chocolate’s Profit Sharing kallarichocolate.com

The Ecuadorian producers of this chocolate share proceeds with the cacao farmers who grow the beans.

Wholesome Wave wholesomewave.org

Michel Nischan is president of this nonprofit, which strives to bring local, fresh food to underserved communities.

KIPP Charter Schools kipp.org

Spike Mendelsohn teaches healthy-cooking classes at the DC branch of KIPP, a national network of public charter schools.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation bcrfcure.org

Michael White applauds this group, which directs nearly 90 percent of all donations to research grants and awareness programs.

Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture stonebarnscenter.org

This nonprofit farm and education center celebrates community-based food production and the enjoyment of fresh food.

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals aspca.org

As a dog owner, Lettie Teague champions the ASPCA’s work on behalf of homeless, hurt and abused animals.

Greenroof Environmental Literacy Laboratory (GELL) ps41.org/ps41/the-gell-project

Michael Anthony supports GELL, which is raising funds to build a green roof atop P.S. 41, a New York City public school.

Heifer International heifer.org

This organization supplies animals to families in developing nations; a $20 donation provides a flock of chicks.

March of Dimes marchofdimes.com

After his seven-year-old daughters were born prematurely, Tim Love began supporting this national organization, which is devoted to baby health.

Chefs as Parents chefsasparents.com

Ed Jiloca supports this organization of chefs working to improve school lunches in the Washington, DC, area.

Some Favorite Staff Causes

City Harvest cityharvest.org

"I love that they take food that would otherwise go to waste and feed hungry New Yorkers."—S.V.P./Editor In Chief Dana Cowin

Minds Matter mindsmatter.org

"I volunteer with this nonprofit, which helps low-income kids prepare for college."—Senior Editor Christine Quinlan

The Spud thespud.org

"I created this site to encourage small donations to worthwhile projects around the world."—Senior Online Editor Ratha Tep

Alex’s Lemonade Stand alexslemonade.org

"Alex’s has raised millions to combat childhood cancer."—Senior Recipe Developer Grace Parisi

Freedom Week freedomweeknyc.com

"My group aims to raise awareness about modern-day slavery and human trafficking."—Senior Copy Editor Ann Lien

New York Center for Children newyorkcenterforchildren.org

"They diagnose and treat children—and literally save lives."—S.V.P./Editorial Director Nancy Novogrod

NAACP naacp.com

"I support its cause: promoting civil rights and ending racial discrimination."—V.P./Online Media Philip Whitney

Grow for Good foodandwine.com/growforgood

"This is F&W’s own charity to support sustainable farms."—Vice President/Publisher Christina Grdovic Baltz

ONE one.org

"I’m so impressed by Bono’s commitment to fighting poverty and preventable disease, notably in Africa."—V.P./Marketing Wendy Mure

Los Angeles Advertising Sales Director Jennifer Sommer: Cart for a Cause cartforacause.com

"This creative food truck raises money for St. Vincent Meals on Wheels."

Atlanta Community Food Bank acfb.org

"No one should have to go hungry."—Southeast Advertising Sales Director Tim DiCarlo

Housing Works housingworks.org

"They help homeless New Yorkers living with HIV and AIDS."—Special Projects: Gail Simmons

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital stjude.org

"I support this amazing center for cancer care."—Research and Insights Team Leader Yolandra Dent-Rivera

Michael Breitner: Pencils for Kids, Inc. pencilsforkidsinc.com

"This group provides essential school supplies to kids in developing countries."—Corporate Integrated Marketing and Sales Director