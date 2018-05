Renowned sommelier Daniel Johnnes keeps the surprises coming. Earlier this fall, he left his 20-year post at New York's Montrachet to become wine director for Daniel Boulud's restaurant empire. Now Johnnes and Boulud have partnered with legendary Burgundian winemaker Dominique Lafon to create dtour, a crisp Mâcon-Villages Chardonnay with a green-apple finish. It comes in a three-liter tube with a tap, "to take on picnics," says Johnnes ($36; dtourwine.com).