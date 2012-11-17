Champagne Guide

In this article:

Champagne Lexicon - Types of Champagne

Blanc de Blancs

White Champagne made exclusively from Chardonnay grapes.

Dosage

A blend of wine and sugar that is added to most Champagne at the final bottling to offset the acidity of the wine.

Blanc De Noirs

White Champagne made from red Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.

Mousse

The foam that appears at the top of a glass of Champagne when it’s poured.

Brut

Dry, meaning that the wine has a minimal dosage—less than 12 grams of sugar per liter.

