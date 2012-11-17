Champagne Guide

Champagne tastes great around the holidays—or any other time, for that matter. From types of champagne to know to classic champagne cocktails to make, here’s F&W’s guide to the festive fizz.

Food & Wine
November 16, 2012

In this article:

Champagne Lexicon - Types of Champagne

Blanc de Blancs

White Champagne made exclusively from Chardonnay grapes.

Dosage

A blend of wine and sugar that is added to most Champagne at the final bottling to offset the acidity of the wine.

Blanc De Noirs

White Champagne made from red Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.

Mousse

The foam that appears at the top of a glass of Champagne when it’s poured.

Brut

Dry, meaning that the wine has a minimal dosage—less than 12 grams of sugar per liter.Champagne Pairings

Learn About Champagne

Value Champagne

Find a Great Bottle

Americana

Fantastic Champagne Cocktails

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up