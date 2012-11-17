Champagne Guide

Champagne tastes great around the holidays—or any other time, for that matter. From types of champagne to know to classic champagne cocktails to make, here’s F&W’s guide to the festive fizz.
In this article:
- Champagne Lexicon
- Learn About Champagne
- Find a Great Bottle
- Fantastic Champagne Cocktails
- Video: Champagne Alternatives
Champagne Lexicon - Types of Champagne
Blanc de Blancs
White Champagne made exclusively from Chardonnay grapes.
Dosage
A blend of wine and sugar that is added to most Champagne at the final bottling to offset the acidity of the wine.
Blanc De Noirs
White Champagne made from red Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.
Mousse
The foam that appears at the top of a glass of Champagne when it’s poured.
Brut
Dry, meaning that the wine has a minimal dosage—less than 12 grams of sugar per liter.
Learn About Champagne
