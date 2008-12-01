Champagne: 10 Top Prestige Cuvées

These bottles often represent the best of the best in Champagne. Têtes de cuvée come in a variety of styles, and in vintage as well as nonvintage bottlings.
10 Picks:
1999 Gaston Chiquet Special Club ($75)
A bold and gutsy wine made by a top Aÿ-based grower.
2002 Jean Milan Sélection Terres de Noël Brut ($100)
A poised, all-Chardonnay wine from 50-year-old vines.
1999 Pierre Peters Cuvée Spéciale Brut ($100)
A floral wine produced by one of the top Chardonnay growers in Champagne.
1996 Duval-Leroy Cuvée Femme ($140)
A seductive wine, packaged in a sensuously shaped bottle and possessed of great finesse.
2000 Vilmart et Cie Coeur de Cuvée Brut ($140)
A soft and full-bodied wine marked by lovely floral notes.
1995 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires ($150)
A gorgeously rich and well-balanced all-Chardonnay wine.
1998 Pol Roger Cuvée Sir Winston Churchill ($185)
One of the most reliable (and least-hyped) great têtes de cuvée.
2002 Perrier-Jouët Rosé Fleur de Champagne ($300)
A juicy, delicious wine that comes in a beautiful bottle.
1993 Dom Pérignon Oenothèque ($450)
A special library edition of Dom; a stunning wine to drink now or to cellar.
1997 Champagne Salon ($500)
Fans of grand cru Burgundy will be thrilled by this penetratingly minerally Champagne.
Lettie Teague’s Champagne Picks:
- Champagne’s Consolation
- Champagne: Top 10 Prestige Cuvées
- Top 10 Affordable Champagnes
Plus:
5 Great, Affordable Sparkling Wines
F&W’s Champagne Guide
Best Rosé Champagnes and Sparkling Wines